A sharp rise in assaults reported in the United States and Europe included beatings, being spat on, and having objects thrown at visibly identifiable Jews

On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new report found a sharp increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States and other Western countries in 2022, with ultra-Orthodox Jews the main victims of the assaults.

The Anti-Semitic Worldwide Report was conducted by the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Israel’s Tel Aviv University (TAU). It was published in collaboration with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which recorded nearly 3,700 anti-Semitic incidents in the United States last year, compared to 2,717 in 2021 – a record year in its own right.

It found that visibly identifiable Jews—particularly ultra-Orthodox Jews—are the main victims of anti-Semitic assaults in the West, including beatings, being spat on, and having objects thrown at them. New York City recorded the most assaults of cities worldwide, and London saw the most attacks in Europe.

Meanwhile, there was a decline in the number of attacks in several other countries like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

“The fight against anti-Semitism requires targeted policing, prosecution, and education campaigns in the areas where attacks are most prevalent,” said Professor Uriya Shavit, head of the Center at TAU.

Shavit and Dr. Carl Yonker, a senior researcher at the Center, pointed to a disturbing trend of the “normalization of crazy conspiracies” in U.S. public discourse. They also highlighted that the spreading of anti-Semitic propaganda by White supremacists in the U.S. almost tripled in 2022 compared to the year prior.

“Soul-searching is required in Israel as well,” Shavit said, pointing to “chilling racist remarks” made by Israeli lawmakers. “It is sad that this needs to be said on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, but Jewish racism is no better than any other kind of racism. It must be condemned, banned, and eradicated.”