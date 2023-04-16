Shortly before she started working at CNN, she had corresponded with a friend mentioning the hope of "ending the Zionist state"

Tamara Qiblawi, a Lebanese-born journalist has been working for CNN since 2015, has been forced to delete anti-Israeli posts that she wrote on social networks.

The report follows revelations from the Jerusalem Post that the journalist had attacked Israel online, writing that "the attacks in the West Bank and Tel Aviv are carried out because of the tension caused by the Israeli attacks".

Tamara Qiblawi is currently a senior producer for the Middle East division for the London-based broadcasting station.

A source close to the case said that "Tamara's social media history shows that she doubts her commitment to CNN's editorial standards, especially when it comes to reporting on the Arab-Israeli conflict."

In another message, written on Facebook on May 15, 2015, she describes the events surrounding the creation of the State of Israel as the Palestinian "Nakba", and claims that "Lebanon has faced a deadly and unprecedented attack from Israel."

Shortly before she started working at CNN, she had also corresponded with a friend, mentioning the hope of "ending the Zionist state" during the conversation.

In another post, she refers to the terrorist attack that occurred against Charlie Hebdo and the kosher supermakert in Paris, writing that she is "not convinced" that Islamist terrorists perpetrated the attack. She complained of the "lack of critical consideration on the part of the parties with a manifest interest in incriminating Muslims."

In her eyes, "the tendency to conspiracies is not based on some kind of mass paranoid schizophrenia, but on knowledge of the history of the West." She further noted that "the campaign of dispossession of the Palestinians in 1948 is an example of a Western conspiracy."

A CNN spokesperson told HonestReporting that Tamara Qiblawi's work record was judged by the channel as "excellent and balanced" regarding the Middle East, and that the latter had "agreed to delete her messages." Following the controversy, Qiblawi deleted her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The CEO of HonestReporting, Gil Hoffman, has not called for the firing of the journalist, but has said that she should not be allowed to report on Israel because of her opinions.

"We were disappointed that CNN did not take action against this journalist who openly called for the destruction of Israel. Israel is clearly not a subject on which she can carry out objective reporting," he said.