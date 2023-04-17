Japanese FM: “the unity of the G7 is extremely important”

After the Germans sought to “damage control” a comment by French President Emmanuel Macron, top diplomats from the Group of 7 (G7) have met and will work towards a unified message on the China-Taiwan escalations.

The annual G7 meeting brings together diplomats from the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the EU. They have the Ukraine-Russia war on their agenda, as well as China.

France's Macron asserted, and doubled down, that Europe must avoid being drawn into any conflict between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan. Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told his counterparts, “the unity of the G7 is extremely important.”

Two weeks ago, Japan lobbied the U.S for an exception to purchase sanctioned Russian oil. The Japanese cited high energy needs for their advanced economy and their reliance on Russia as the source.

Still, Hayashi opened the talks by warning the international community was "at history's turning point,” and wanted his counterparts to “"demonstrate to the world the G7's strong determination” to defend the "international order based on the rule of law.”

This year, Japan chairs the group and will be hosting their yearly assembly at a mountain resort in Karuizawa. Their Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, was the last G7 leader to visit Ukraine, and caved to public pressure leading up to the summit. And said the visit is meant as a sign of "solidarity and unwavering support.”

Last year, the G7 group of nations backed giving more aid and weapons to Ukraine, in what was called a “powerful sign of unity” against Russia for its assault on Kyiv. Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, "never since the end of the Cold War have we G7 partners been more profoundly challenged. Never before have we stood more united."