Vladimir Kara-Mourza was found guilty of 'high treason,' dissemination of 'false information,' and illegal work for an 'undesirable' organization

Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Mourza was sentenced Monday by a Moscow court to 25 years in prison.

He was prosecuted by Russian courts for several counts including that of "high treason."

At the end of the closed-door trial, which was not opento the general public, the court announced that it found Kara-Mourza guilty of "high treason," dissemination of "false information," about the Russian army, and illegal work for an "undesirable" organization.

Kara-Mourza, aged 41, denied the accusations against him and was very critical of his trial.

NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP Vladimir Kara-Mourza awaits trial in Russia

"I subscribe to all the words that I have spoken," he had said in court last week. "Not only do I not repent, but I am proud of it," he had exclaimed.

In addition to criticizing the "special military operation" in Ukraine, Kara-Mourza openly opposed President Vladimir Putin and the repression of dissent by his government.

He also played a key role in persuading Western governments to sanction Russian officials for human rights violations and corruption.