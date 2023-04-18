English
Arrested U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia.
AP Photo/Alexander ZemlianichenkoWall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia.

Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while working for the Wall Street Journal and charged with spying

U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich appeared in court in Moscow on Tuesday to appeal against his detention.

Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while working for the Wall Street Journal newspaper and charged with spying.

The American journalist stood with his arms folded in a glass enclosure, wearing a checked shirt.

Gershkovich did not say anything and was not allowed to speak to the foreign press that covered the hearing.

U.S. ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy was present in the court room, one day after American officials were allowed to visit him for the first time at  Moscow’s Lefortovo prison. 

Gershkovich was arrested on 29 March and could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of spying.

Moscow claims the Wall Street Journal reporter was attempting to obtain classified  information for the U.S. government.

His arrest is the first time Russia has accused a U.S. journalist of espionage since the end of Soviet Union.

