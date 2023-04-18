China’s DM praises Russia’s Putin for ‘promoting world peace’

Li Shangfu's visit meant to demonstrate Beijing's determination in taking military cooperation and trade 'to the next level'

China’s defense minister praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for “promoting world peace” during a trip to Moscow this week that demonstrated Beijing's “determination” to strengthen ties with Moscow.

In a clip posted on the Chinese company's website, Li Shangfu was seen reading prepared remarks in a Sunday meeting with Putin and Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Bloomberg News reported. Calling Putin “an extraordinary state leader,” Li cited his “important contributions to promoting world peace and development.”

Li’s visit came after Putin received Chinese leader Xi Jinping last month in Moscow for a summit showing the nations’ united front against the West.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Li told Shoigu on Tuesday that he wanted to demonstrate Beijing’s “firm determination to strengthen the strategic cooperation between the armed forces of China and Russia.”

It was the first visit to Russia by a Chinese defense minister since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine 14 months ago. Beijing has been Moscow’s biggest supporter since then.

Li said the two countries would take military cooperation and trade "to the next level,” and Shoigu called for the development of the Russia-China relationship to "strongly support each other, including on national security issues.”

Russia's defense minister said it was "important that our countries see eye to eye on the issue of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said on Tuesday that Putin visited two frontline regions in Ukraine, prompting Kyiv to brand it a tour of the scenes of Russian "crimes.” Moscow portrayed the trip as a marker of its control in occupied Ukraine, but Russia does not fully hold those areas despite claiming them after a widely-condemned annexation.