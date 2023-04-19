U.S. charges alleged Hezbollah financier with smuggling diamonds, art

Nazem Ahmad was sanctioned in 2019 for allegedly providing material support to Lebanon's Hezbollah, which Washington considers a terror organization

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged an alleged financier of Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror movement with evading sanctions by illegally exporting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of diamonds and art from the United States.

The U.S. Treasury Department also unveiled sanctions on what it said was a vast international money laundering and sanctions evasion network. Over 50 people and entities in Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and elsewhere were targeted over the payment and shipment of cash, diamonds, precious gems, art, and luxury goods for the benefit of Nazem Ahmad.

In 2019, Ahmad was sanctioned for allegedly providing material support to Hezbollah, which Washington considers a terror organization.

But federal prosecutors said Ahmad continued dealing in diamonds and artwork, with family members and associates concealing his identity. One of the alleged co-conspirators, Sundar Nagarajan, was arrested in England on Tuesday.

Ahmad remains at large.

In total, entities tied to Ahmad engaged in more than $440 million in financial transactions in violation of sanctions, including importing $207 million worth of goods to the U.S. and exporting $234 million worth of mostly diamonds and artwork, prosecutors said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Britain also sanctioned Ahmad over suspicions he was financing Hezbollah. The British government said Ahmad has an extensive art collection in the United Kingdom and does business with several UK-based artists, galleries, and auction houses.

London froze all assets and economic resources belonging to Ahmad in the UK and barred anyone in the country from doing business with him or any of the companies he owns or controls.