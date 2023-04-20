'The IHRA definition has often been used to wrongly label criticism of Israel as antisemitic, and thus chill and sometimes suppress non-violent protest'

More than 104 civil and human rights organizations recently signed a letter calling on the United Nations not to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, the NGO Human Rights Watch said in a statement on Thursday.

“We strongly urge the UN not to endorse the IHRA definition of antisemitism,” the letter states.

It was first released on April 3 but “has been updated to reflect additional signatories now totaling 104 organizations.” The letter is addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Under Secretary-General Miguel Angel Moratinos.

While the document urges governments to tackle antisemitism, it warns against any action that may “inadvertently embolden or endorse policies and laws that undermine fundamental human rights, including the right to speak and organize in support of Palestinian rights and to criticize Israeli government policies.”

“The IHRA definition has often been used to wrongly label criticism of Israel as antisemitic, and thus chill and sometimes suppress non-violent protest, activism and speech critical of Israel and/or Zionism, including in the US and Europe,” the letter claims.

According to the IHRA, 39 UN member states have adopted or endorsed its definition of antisemitism, including France, Germany, Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States. The letter warns that if the UN endorses the IHRA definition “in any shape or form, UN officials working on issues related to Israel and Palestine may find themselves unjustly accused of antisemitism.”

“We look forward to assisting the UN’s efforts to combat antisemitism in a way that respects, protects and promotes human rights,” the statement concludes.