UN to host Palestinian Nakba Day for first time

'Partners must collectively work — with greater urgency and determination — to help Palestinians and Israelis restore a credible political horizon'

A UN agency that promotes Palestinian rights said last week that the United Nations will host Nakba Day for the first time after the General Assembly passed a resolution last year allowing for the event.

The UN Committee on the Exercise of Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) is overseen by the Division of Palestinian Rights, which reports to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Yet, Guterres appears to want no part of it and the UN itself has issued no statement about the event.

“This is an event decided upon by the [CEIRPP], which is a member state body. The secretary-general is not involved in its decision,” Guterres’ spokesperson told i24NEWS, noting that it wasn’t clear if the UN chief would participate in the commemoration.

“The Secretary-General’s message on the Israel-Palestine issue has been constant and remains the same regardless of the fora,” the spokesperson continued.

"Our ultimate goals remain unchanged: end the occupation, realize a two-state solution. But we must face today’s reality. The truth is that trends on the ground mean time is working against us. The longer we go without meaningful political negotiations, the further these goals slip from reach,” he said.

“Regional and international partners must collectively work — with greater urgency and determination — to help Palestinians and Israelis restore a credible political horizon. What is needed is the political will and courage to make the difficult choices for peace. A peace in which Palestinians and Israelis alike enjoy equal measures of democracy, opportunity, and dignity in their lives.”

Nakba Day falls on May 15, the annual day of commemoration of the ‘Palestinian Catastrophe’ that saw a majority of Arabs displaced from what is now Israel. Every year participants march carrying Palestinian flags and signs with names of Arab villages uprooted in the Jewish state’s push for independence.