In Jerusalem, thousands of Muslims gathered at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, where tensions between Palestinians and Israeli authorities continue to seethe

Muslims around the world marked the end of Ramadan on Friday, ushering in a day of feasts and prayers for the Eid al-Fitr holiday – a celebration marred by tragedy as well as disagreements among religious authorities.

Islam’s holidays follow a lunar calendar, and the start of Eid is traditionally based on sightings of the new moon. But some countries rely on astronomical calculations rather than physical sightings, frequently leading to disagreements between religious authorities over the beginning of Eid.

In Jerusalem, thousands of Muslims gathered at Islam’s third holiest shrine, the Al Aqsa Mosque, where tensions between Palestinians and Israeli authorities have boiled in the past month.

In Sudan, the holiday was eclipsed by a week of raging battles between the army and its rival paramilitary force, which are locked in a violent power struggle. The fighting has killed hundreds of people and hurt thousands.

This year, Saudi Arabia – home to Islam’s holiest shrines – and other Sunni Muslim countries began their Eid celebrations on Friday, while other nations like Iran, Pakistan, and Indonesia set the first day of the holiday for Saturday.

Libya was a prime example of that disconnect, with the population divided in celebrations over bitter political splits that persist despite years of peace efforts. Religious authorities in eastern Libya, aligned with the parliament which is based there, said they sighted the crescent moon on Thursday, making it the last day of fasting and setting Friday as Eid.

"This is madness and I pray it ends here," said Tripoli resident Ahmed Mesbah, who was celebrating Eid on Friday. "We are divided among those who fast and those who have stopped fasting," he told Reuters.

But religious authorities in the capital city linked to the national interim government said they did not see the moon and that the holiday would not begin until Saturday, meaning people should fast another day.

"The split between east and west on such a happy occasion is hurtful and makes me sad. I'm afraid of more splits going deeper in our lives in Libya," said Tripoli resident Mohamed Salem, who was still fasting.