Russia, which took over the United Nations Security Council’s rotating presidency in April, refused Israel’s request to reschedule a debate on the Palestinian issue that is set to be held on Tuesday, when Israel marks Memorial Day.

The request was filed by Israel’s ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan. He conveyed to Russian officials the importance of the day when the Jewish state mourns fallen soldiers and terror victims and said it would be insensitive to hold the debate on the Middle East, including Israeli-Palestinian conflict, on the same day, according to Channel 12.

However, Moscow reportedly refused to postpone the event which will be chaired by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The move is seen as Moscow’s retaliation for Jerusalem’s support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war between the neighboring countries, a diplomatic official told Channel 12.

Russia’s presidency in the UN Security Council has been widely criticized by Kyiv and its allies. While largely symbolic, this role allows Moscow to chair discussions, schedule debates and manage all draft resolutions.