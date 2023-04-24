'Our goal is to find a solution to the existing issues through talks and ensure peace and tranquility in the region as soon as possible'

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria, Iran, and Russia will hold a working meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, the Turkish foreign ministry has announced.

"A meeting between defense and intelligence chiefs from Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran will be held in Moscow on Tuesday. Our goal is to find a solution to the existing issues through talks and ensure peace and tranquility in the region as soon as possible," Turkey’s defense chief said.

The meeting is the first of its kind since December of 2022, when the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey met in Moscow as part of efforts to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus. Following those consultations, the countries reached an agreement to create a trilateral commission.

Tuesday's meeting of foreign ministers in Russia is expected to focus on the situation in Syria, where all four parties have military personnel stationed.

On the likely agenda is the reintegration of Syria onto the larger world stage. Multiple Arab countries have signaled that they are willing to discuss the rapprochement of Damascus to the international community and possibly reinstate the country as a member of the Arab League.

The current warming of ties between Assad’s government and other Arab nations is partially attributed to the recent rapprochement between Syria’s ally Iran and Saudi Arabia. During his trip to Moscow last month, Assad said that “Syria is no longer a scene of Saudi-Iran conflict.”

Jordan said it would propose a joint regional peace plan that aims to end the devastating protracted Syrian civil war.

The plan was being discussed in Saudi Arabia between foreign ministers from Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, and member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council on launching a leading Arab role after years of failed international efforts to solve the conflict, according to a source close to the matter.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League in response to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's brutal crackdown on peaceful protests in 2011. Since then, Jordan has hosted 1.3 million Syrians who took refuge.