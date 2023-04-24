China claims to respect "sovereign state status" of former Soviet states

'China respects the sovereign state status of the participating republics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union'

China assured on Monday that they respect the "sovereign state status" of the countries of the former Soviet Union, following controversial statements made by the Chinese ambassador to France.

"China respects the sovereign state status of the participating republics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters.

Beijing's ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, caused outrage after suggesting that countries that emerged after the fall of the Soviet Union "don't have effective status under international law because there is not an international agreement confirming their status as sovereign nations."

The ambassador's comments appeared to refer to all former Soviet republics which emerged as independent nations after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, including members of the European Union.

These comments caused an uproar in the Baltic states, and were described as "unacceptable" by EU Vice-President and Chief of Foreign affairs Josep Borrell, for whom "the EU can only assume that these statements do not represent the official position of China."

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote on Twitter that "if anyone is still wondering why the Baltic States don't trust China to 'broker peace in Ukraine', here's a Chinese ambassador arguing that Crimea is Russian and our countries' borders have no legal basis"

"China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries and upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," Mao insisted Monday.

"After the collapse of the Soviet Union, China was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with relevant countries," she added.