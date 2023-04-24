‘Jewish World Weekly:’ i24NEWS talks top 5 events of global Jewish community

Every Sunday, i24NEWS provides a comprehensive look at the most important news stories of the Jewish world from around the world

In the first airing of the new i24NEWS show ‘Jewish World Weekly,’ host Calev Ben-David explored the top developments of the global Jewish community, speaking with notable figures who have had significant roles in the Jewish diaspora.

This week, the top five items from the Jewish world included:

1. The Jewish Federations of North America held its annual general assembly in Tel Aviv, celebrating 75 years of partnership and connection with Israel, as well as 100 years of Jewish investment in the Zionist enterprise.

2. 2022 saw a significant rise in attacks against Jews across the world.

3. The 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Revolt was commemorated in Poland, attended by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, and marked by the ‘March of the Living' honoring Jewish heroism

4. U.S. Jewish journalist Evan Gershkovich made his first appearance in a Moscow court to appeal his arrest on espionage charges, of which he was denied.

5. Jewish entertainment icon Barbara Streisand turned 81 years old on April 4

Those who joined Ben-David in the ‘Jewish Forum’ included Eric D. Fingerhut, president and CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America; Dr. Michael Oren, former Israeli envoy to the U.S.; Joel Rubin, former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state; and Jonathan Tobin, editor in chief of the Jewish News Syndicate.

Watch the full show below.

The one-hour weekly program ‘Jewish World Weekly’ focuses on the latest news, issues, trends, and personalities concerning the global Jewish community, with a special focus on those in the United States. It covers topics such as antisemitism, Jewish community-building, the work of dedicated Jewish organizations, cultural Jewish events and trends, Judaism, debates over Jewish issues, profiles of Jewish newsmakers, and more.

The show will be broadcast every Sunday at 16:00 Israel time. For more information and to find out where you can catch i24NEWS on your provider, please click here.