Ukraine allies denounce 'cynical' Russian meeting at UN Security Council

Kyiv’s allies on Monday slammed Russia for a Security Council meeting chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about protecting the United Nations charter, which Moscow violated by invading Ukraine last year.

“By organizing this debate, Russia is trying to portray itself as a defender of the UN charter and multilateralism. Nothing can be further from the truth. It’s cynical,” said European Union ambassador Olof Skoog.

Skoog, surrounded by representatives from the 27 EU nations, urged that “if Russia cares about effective multilateralism,” Moscow would withdraw its troops from Ukraine

Russia holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council in April and organized the meeting as one of the “signature” events of its tenure.

In a note to member states detailing the premise of the meeting, Russia denounced the “unipolar world order” that took effect after the end of the Cold War. “Today, the world is facing another deep-reaching systemic transformation. Namely, natural and rapid decline of unipolar world order and the emergence of a new multipolar system,” it added.

Before the forum, Lavrov said the UN was “enduring a profound crisis” and accused Western countries – particularly the United States – of being responsible.

During the meeting, Washington’s UN envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield made a direct plea to Lavrov to release the detained U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

“Cease this barbaric practice once and for all," Thomas-Greenfield told Lavrov, saying the men were being used as "political bargaining chips" and "human pawns.”

"Using people as pawns is a strategy of weakness. These are not the actions of a responsible country. And while Russia plays political games, real people suffer."