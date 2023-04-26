Alleged Hezbollah financier facing sanctions evasion extradited to U.S.

Mohammad Bazzi is accused of providing millions of dollars to Lebanon's Hezbollah terror group by covertly selling real estate he owned in Michigan

A dual Lebanese-Belgian citizen accused by the United States of financing Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group faced charges of sanctions evasion and money laundering on Wednesday after he was extradited from Romania.

Mohammad Bazzi – who Washington says has provided millions of dollars to Iran-backed Hezbollah – was arrested in February on charges of covertly selling real estate he owned in Michigan and transferring the funds abroad, violating U.S. sanctions laws.

He was handed over to U.S. authorities on Tuesday and pled not guilty in a Brooklyn court hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office. He was ordered detained pending trial.

The U.S. Treasury Department placed the 58-year-old on its sanctions list in 2018 over his alleged ties to Hezbollah, which Washington considers a terror organization.

Last week, prosecutors charged another alleged Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad, with evading U.S. sanctions by exporting over $440 million of diamonds and art. The U.S. Treasury Department also unveiled sanctions on what it said was a vast international money laundering and sanctions evasion network – over 50 people and entities in Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and elsewhere targeted over the payment and shipment of cash, diamonds, precious gems, art, and luxury goods for the benefit of Ahmad.

Ahmad remains at large.