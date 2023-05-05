Check out the list of expected attendees of the King's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London

World leaders and celebrities are among the 2,000 people who have been handed the invitation to attend the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, according to Buckingham Palace, which has kept the guest list tightly under wraps.

Here's what we know about who is expected to be at the King's crowning.

British Royal Family

Prince Harry, estranged from most members of his family after quitting royal duties and airing his grievances in public, confirmed he would attend after months of reported negotiations with Buckingham Palace. However, his wife Meghan and their two children will remain at home in California.

Princess Anne, the King's sister, and Prince William, his son, will be in attendance, as well as Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince George, his grandson.

AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file (L-R) Britain's Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry in Norfolk, England.

World leaders and dignitaries

World leaders and heads of state who are expected to be present include Israeli President Isaac Herzog; U.S. First Lady Jill Biden representing U.S. President Joe Biden; Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak; French President Emmanuel Macron; Jordan's King Abdullah II; Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese; German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier; Polish President Andrzej Duda; President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins; Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Ben Birchall/Pool Photo via AP Britain's Prince Charles (L) welcomes Israeli President Isaac Herzog at Highgrove House, Tetbury, England.

Foreign Royalty

Royals including Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan; Māori royals King Tuheitia and Makau Ariki Atawhai, of New Zealand; King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan; King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand; Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco; King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and others.

UK officials

Other officials from the United Kingdom will include First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf; First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, Northern Ireland's nationalist first minister-elect Michelle O'Neill, and others. Also in attendance will be former UK premiers Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Theresa May.

AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool Britain's Prince Charles (L) speaks to then-British prime minister Theresa May in London, England.

British Nobility

Other notable British figures include Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk and responsible for organizing the coronation; David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and his wife, Rose Hanbury; Merlin Hay, the 24th Earl of Errol, who will act as the Lord High Constable of Scotland and will carry a silver baton; Anthony Lindsay, 30th Earl of Crawford and 13th Earl of Balcarres, who will act as Deputy to the Great Steward of Scotland; Ian Campell, the 11th Duke of Argyll;

and Joseph Morrow, the current Lord Lyon King of Arms, who will take part in the King's procession.

Also present will be Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, chief rabbi of the United Kingdom.

Menahem Kahana/Pool Photo via AP, file Britain's Prince Charles (L) and Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis visit the 1736 Suriname reconstructed Tzedek ve-Shalom Synagogue at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

Celebrities

U.S. star Lionel Richie is among the celebrities invited to the coronation. In 2019, the 73-year-old renowned singer became the first global ambassador for Charles's charitable Prince's Trust, which supports struggling 11- to 30-year-olds to get their lives on track. He will be one of the headline acts at a star-studded concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after the ceremony.

Also invited are Kelly Jones, lead singer of the band Stereophonics, and restoration and recycling champion Jay Blades, presenter of the hit BBC television series "The Repair Shop."

Other big-name invitees are chief scout Bear Grylls, English fashion designer Stella McCartney, and an unnamed group of Nobel prize winners who also made the list.

Owen Humphreys/Pool via AP Britain's Prince Charles (R) speaks with designer Stella McCartney as he views a fashion installation by the designer at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Scotland.

Members of the public

Also expected to be in attendance are 850 community and charity representatives, including over 450 recipients of the British Empire Medal.