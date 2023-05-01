Tragedy at 30,000 feet: man dies of heart attack aboard Tel Aviv-Bangkok flight

'It's sad, most of the passengers on the flight had no idea what was going on in business class where we tried to help him'

Passengers aboard the El Al flight that took off Monday morning from Tel Aviv to Bangkok witnessed a tragedy onboard after a man died during the flight.

According to initial reports, a 59-year-old passenger spoke to crew members and said he was not feeling well. Flight attendants sat him down in business class and gave him water and oxygen. After a few minutes, the man went to the airplane bathroom, washed his face, and collapsed.

Yosef Dorfman, a volunteer from the ZAKA Tel Aviv organization, was on the flight and performed first aid on him along with a doctor who was also on board, but after several attempts, they declared the man deceased.

Dorfman then asked passengers to make room for the man's body to be placed properly until the fight's arrival to Bangkok.

"It's sad, most of the passengers on the flight had no idea what was going on in business class where we tried to help him," the volunteer said. "It's traumatic for the passengers and for the crew," he added.

The deceased man traveled alone to Thailand. The ZAKA Orginization is seeking to repatriate his body and establish contact with his family members.