International police op busts ‘Monopoly Market’ dark web hub, 288 arrested

A multi-continental police operation busted a major “dark web” marketplace, with 288 suspects arrested and over $54.8 million recovered, Europol said Tuesday.

The joint sting called “SpecTor” by British, Brazilian, European, and U.S. law enforcement also netted nearly a ton of drugs and 117 firearms.

“Law enforcement has seized the illegal dark web marketplace ‘Monopoly Market’ and arrested 288 suspects involved in buying or selling drugs on the dark web,” Europol said in a statement, adding that a number of those detained were “considered high-value targets.”

The operation followed in the wake of German police seizing the Monopoly Market’s criminal infrastructure in 2021.

“Vendors and buyers who engaged in tens of thousands of sales of licit goods were arrested across Europe, Britain, the United States, and Brazil," Europol said.

The largest number of arrests were in the United States with 153, 55 in Britain, 52 in Germany, and 10 in the Netherlands. The majority of the 1,870 pounds of seized drugs were composed of amphetamines, as well as cocaine, MDMA, LSD, and ecstasy.

"This operation sends a strong message to criminals on the dark web: international law enforcement has the means and the ability to identify and hold you accountable for your illegal activities," Europol's director Catherine De Bolle said.

Operation "SpecTor" also followed last month's takedown of the world's largest online marketplaces selling stolen identities and passwords.