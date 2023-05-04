Since 1997, the OPCW has destroyed 79,500 tons of stockpiles declared by countries around the world – or 99 percent

The chemical weapons watchdog OPCW said Wednesday that it will soon complete the process of destroying nearly 80,000 tons of declared chemical stockpiles deemed to be “the world’s most dangerous poisons.”

“More than [77,000 tons] of the world’s most dangerous poisons have been destroyed under the supervision of the OPCW,” said Fernando Arais, head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The watchdog, which also unveiled a new chemical lab and high-tech facility outside The Hague, warned that new challenges in fighting chemical weapons were emerging, such as threats posed by artificial intelligence.

A small remnant left in the United States “will be destroyed within the next few weeks,” Arias added.

Since the Chemical Weapons Convention – the treaty that bans the use of toxic arms – was implemented in 1997, the OPCW has destroyed 79,500 tons of stockpiles declared by countries around the world, or 99 percent.

But an unnamed senior OPCW official told AFP that thousands of abandoned chemical weapon stockpiles remain, particularly from the Japanese occupation of China before World War II and dating as far back as World War I.

"The remnants of four chemical weapons are still discovered every day," the official said.

The regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad agreed in 2013 to join the OPCW and give up all chemical weapons, following a suspected sarin nerve gas attack that killed 1,400 people in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta. But it has been repeatedly accused of chemical weapons attacks since then.