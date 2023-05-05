'The Palestinian people have been subjected to despair and agony for far too long,' said Ahmad Faisal Muhamad

The Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) on Wednesday unanimously elected Ahmad Faisal Muhamad, Malaysia's permanent representative to the UN, as vice-chairman and rapporteur, Arab news reported.

Rapporteurs are independent experts whose mission is to monitor the respect of certain human rights.

The UN General Assembly established the CEIRPP in 1975 to recommend a program to enable the Palestinian people to "exercise their rights to self-determination without external interference, to national independence and sovereignty, and to return to their homes and properties from which they were displaced."

Muhamad said the Palestinian people had been "subjected to despair and agony for far too long." "Malaysia," he said, "remains convinced that the internationally recognized two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as its capital and based on the pre-1967 borders, can be achieved if the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, makes every effort to ensure its full implementation."

In supporting the cause of the Palestinian people, Muhamad said: "You can count on Malaysia's commitment and support for the work of this committee and the realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination, national independence and sovereignty."

Prior to his appointment and since 2019, Muhamad served as his country's ambassador to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other international organizations, according to the UN website.