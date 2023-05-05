Apathy, criticism in former British colonies ahead of King’s coronation

Ahead of the coronation, campaigners from 12 Commonwealth nations urged King Charles III in a letter to apologize for the legacies of British colonialism

While the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday will be a scene for Britain and some of its former colonies to affirm ties, for many others in the Commonwealth, the crowning is seen with apathy at best.

For those among a group of nations mostly made up of places once claimed by the British empire, the first crowning of a British monarch in 70 years is an occasion to reflect on oppression and colonialism’s bloody past – especially among those in the Caribbean, where calls to sever all ties with the monarchy have been growing.

“Interest in British royalty has waned since more Jamaicans are waking to the reality that the survivors of colonialism and the holocaust of slavery are yet to receive reparatory justice,” said Reverend Sean Major-Campbell, a priest in Kingston.

The coronation is “only relevant in so far as it kicks us in the face with the reality that our head of state is simply so by virtue of biology,” he told AP News.

As British sovereign, King Charles II is also head of state of 14 other countries, though the role is mostly ceremonial. Barbados was the most recent Commonwealth country to remove the British monarch as its head of state, a decision that spurred similar moves in neighboring Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Belize.

Two days ahead of the coronation, campaigners from 12 Commonwealth nations urged Charles in a letter to apologize for the legacies of British colonialism.

In India – once the jewel of the British empire – there’s scant media attention and very little interest in the coronation. In Nairobi, Kenya, many are dismissive of the idea of following the coronation on TV.

“I will not be interested in watching the news or whatever is happening over there because we have been mistreated back then by those colonizers,” he said.