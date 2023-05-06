Harry will join his family in California after the coronation to celebrate his son's birthday

Harry, King Charles III's youngest son, who has been on the outs with the royal family, and Andrew, the king's brother already deprived of public engagement, will have no official role at the coronation this afternoon of Charles III.

Harry's wife Meghan, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, have remained in California, where Harry is to join them right after the coronation to celebrate Archie's fourth birthday.

AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in New York, the United States.

Andrew is used to keeping a low profile, banned from any official public appearance and stripped of his military titles in early 2022 after accusations of sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl. His presence shortly afterwards on the arm of the Queen, accompanying her to Westminster Abbey for a service in tribute to his father, Prince Philip, who died last year, had provoked criticism.

After taking part in the funeral procession behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey after her death last September, this time Harry and Andrew will not walk behind the royal couple in the procession that will accompany him to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

AP Photo/Matt Dunham Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wave with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right, and Britain's Prince Charles with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011

They are also unlikely to appear on the balcony for the traditional royal salute, although the palace has not revealed who will surround Charles and Camilla for the occasion.