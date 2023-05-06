The United States and Saudi Arabia welcomed the "start of pre-negotiation talks" in Jeddah between representatives of the two Sudanese belligerents

Discussions between representatives of the armed forces of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane and the Rapid Support Forces of General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo will take place Saturday in Saudi Arabia, a joint statement by Riyadh and Washington has confirmed.

The United States and Saudi Arabia welcomed the "start of pre-negotiation talks" in Jeddah between representatives of the two Sudanese belligerents and called on them to "actively engage" to achieve a "ceasefire and an end to the conflict."

While air strikes and explosions continued to shake different areas of Khartoum throughout the day on Friday, the army of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane had already announced in the evening that it had dispatched negotiators to Saudi Arabia, after 21 days of fighting that has left 700 people dead, 5,000 injured, 335,000 displaced and 115,000 as refugees.

ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP Refugees from Sudan

The emissaries will meet in Jeddah to "discuss the details of the truce" that has been renewed multiple times but never respected.

For several days, the UN envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, has been explaining that the two belligerents had said they were "ready to start technical talks" on the modalities of a ceasefire, citing Saudi Arabia as a possible meeting place.