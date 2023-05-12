English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Beijing: China and Europe must 'reject Cold War mentality' together

i24NEWS

2 min read
Students wave flags of China and the Communist Party of China before celebrations in Beijing to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.
WANG Zhao / AFPStudents wave flags of China and the Communist Party of China before celebrations in Beijing to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

'If we have a new Cold War, the outcome will be even more disastrous than the previous one'

China and Europe must together "reject the Cold War mentality", the Chinese Foreign Minister said on Friday, in parallel with an EU ministerial meeting to "readjust" the European position towards Beijing.

"Today, some people are raising the narrative of democracy against autocracy and even talking about a new Cold War," Qin Gang said at a press briefing during a visit to Oslo.

"If we have a new Cold War, the outcome will be even more disastrous than the previous one and it will seriously damage the relationship and cooperation between China and Europe," he warned.

Video poster

China and Europe must together "reject the Cold War mentality" between great powers, the Chinese minister insisted.

Qin Gang made these remarks even as his EU counterparts were meeting in Stockholm, in neighboring Sweden, to seek to speak with one voice against China. "We must readjust our position vis-à-vis China," announced the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell at the opening of the meeting. 

This article received 0 comments