China's Xi offers Russia 'firm support' in 'core interests'

Russia and China have ramped up economic and diplomatic cooperation in recent years, growing even closer since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday offered Beijing’s “firm support” on Moscow’s “core interests” during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin – yet another sign of increased multi-arena cooperation between the two giants.

Mishustin’s trip to Beijing this week was the highest-level visit by a Russian official to China since the war in Ukraine broke out 15 months ago. Russia and China have ramped up economic and diplomatic cooperation in recent years, growing even closer since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, despite Beijing’s insistence that it is neutral in the war.

Xi told Mishustin that China and Russia would continue to offer each other “firm support on issues concerning each other’s core interests and strengthen collaboration in multilateral arenas,” according to the Xinhua news agency.

Beijing and Moscow should “push cooperation in various fields to a higher level,” the Chinese leader continued, and “raise the level of economic, trade, and investment cooperation.”

Mishustin also met with China’s Premier Li Qiang, saying that relations between the two governments were “at an unprecedented high level.”

"They are characterized by mutual respect of each other's interests, the desire to jointly respond to challenges, which is associated with increased turbulence in the international arena and the pressure of illegitimate sanctions from the collective West," he added.

China is Russia's largest trading partner, with trade between them reaching a record $190 billion last year, according to Chinese customs data. Li said bilateral trade had already reached $70 billion so far this year.

Ministers from the two countries signed a series of agreements after the talks on service trade cooperation and sports, as well as on patents and Russian millet exports to China.