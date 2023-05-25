UN peacekeeper chief laments body’s divisions as ‘Blue Helmets’ turn 75

The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, created by the UN General Assembly to honor those who serve in conflict zones, will be marked on May 29

The UN’s head of peacekeeping operations on Thursday said a divided Security Council was hampering the work of the so-called “Blue Helmet” forces, which turn 75 on Monday.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix told AFP that a long list of countries had benefited from the “millions of men and women who have served under the UN flag” since the creation of the forces in 1948. But he added that paralysis and conflict between the United States, Britain, and France on one side and Russia and China on the other was making operations difficult.

"We are suffering from the fact that our member states are divided," the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations said, adding that the United Nations was finding it "more difficult to achieve the ultimate objectives of peacekeeping: To deploy, support the implementation of a peace agreement, and then gradually leave."

Although the 15-member council regularly renews the mandates of peacekeeping missions, the French diplomat called for more unity so they can better "influence the implementation of peace agreements and political processes."

The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, created in 2002 by the UN General Assembly to honor those who serve in conflict zones, will be marked on May 29. But because the day also falls on the Memorial Day holiday in the United States, the UN celebrated the peacekeepers' 75th anniversary on Thursday, in memory of the "more than 4,200 peacekeepers killed in the cause of peace" since 1948.

Over 87,000 people from 125 countries are presently deployed on 12 peace operations around the world – including in Lebanon, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cyprus, India, and Pakistan.

Lacroix noted that the "list of countries that have regained stability is long," but urged that "the international community was much more united at the time, and the political processes in these countries were implemented with the active and united support of our member states."