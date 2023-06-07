Britain seeks to further align itself with the U.S. to navigate a more volatile world driven by the rise of China, Russian aggression, and AI development

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Washington on Wednesday seeking to put his country’s economic ties with the United States on the same footing as their defense and security cooperation to help counter global threats.

Since leaving the European Union in 2020, Britain has sought to further align itself with the U.S. to navigate a more volatile world driven by the rise of China, the aggression of Russia, and the development of artificial intelligence, according to Reuters.

Sunak will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, business leaders, and members of Congress this week, arguing that existing Washington-London ties mean they are better placed to take on new challenges.

"Just as interoperability between our militaries has given us a battlefield advantage over our adversaries, greater economic interoperability will give us a crucial edge in the decades ahead," Sunak said before taking off for Washington.

Signing a free trade deal with the U.S. was once seen by those who backed Brexit as its biggest economic prize, but reluctance by Washington has left successive governments seeking agreement on other areas instead.

Sunak's government has also been under pressure to respond after Biden launched $369 billion of subsidies to drive the development of electric vehicles and other clean technologies, a policy that prompted Brussels to set out its own industrial plan.

The British leader has said a new alliance would help London and Washington to protect supply chains and navigate a global economy where new powers are "manipulating global markets, withholding crucial resources, and trying to establish a stranglehold over the industries that will define our future.”