U.S. says Russia could be able to produce Iranian drones next year

The White House says Russia is receiving materials from Iran to build a drone factory on its territory

Russia is receiving materials from Iran to build a drone factory on its territory that "could be fully operational early next year," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Friday.

The White House released a satellite image of the plan's prospective location, in the Alabuga special economic zone, some 550 miles east of Moscow.

"The Russia-Iran military partnership appears to be deepening," Kirby added, citing U.S. intelligence information.

The White House said it would release a new government advisory to assist businesses and governments "to ensure they are not inadvertently contributing to Iran's (drone) program."

Washington estimates that Russia has received hundreds of attack drones as well as related equipment from Iran to aid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. According to U.S. data, the drones are built in Iran, shipped across the Caspian Sea, "and then used operationally by Russian forces against Ukraine," Kirby continued.

"Russia has been using Iranian [drones] in recent weeks to strike Kyiv and terrorize the Ukrainian population."

Washington has sounded the alarm on what it says are Russian efforts to begin manufacturing Iranian drones themselves. In turn, Iran is seeking to purchase Su-35 fighter jets, attack helicopters, radars, and YAK-130 combat trainer aircraft from Russia, according to Washington.

"We will continue to impose sanctions on the actors involved in the transfer of Iranian military equipment to Russia for use in Ukraine," Kirby noted.

Iran has repeatedly denied U.S. accusations of sending military supplies to Russia during its war against Ukraine, now into its second year. The war has revived cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, both facing growing international isolation.