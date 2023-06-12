UN delays conference on anti-Semitism amid pushback of 'deeply flawed' plan

Antisemitism is something many supporters of Israel might identify as a problem within the United Nations rather than an issue the world body could help fight

The United Nations was scheduled to host a meeting next week in Spain to finalize a long-awaited action plan to combat anti-Semitism, but i24NEWS learned on Sunday that the meeting was postponed due to the draft plan being “deeply flawed.”

Antisemitism is something many supporters of the Jewish state might identify as a problem within the United Nations rather than an issue that the world body could help fight.

Earlier this year, UN chief Antonio Guterres pledged to join the fight against Jew-hatred and organized a conference to formulate an action plan that was meant to take place next week in Cordova. But that forum – during which the UN’s point man on anti-Semitism Miguel Moratinos would meet with Jewish leaders and international anti-Semitism envoys – has been postponed until September.

The reasoning, shown in a confidential copy of Moratino’s draft plan to fight anti-Semitism, was “deeply flawed,” according to several would-be attendees, and was not seen as a serious initiative.

Basically, the UN draft plan wouldn't do much to fight anti-semitism within the UN, which is what many have been complaining about. It doesn’t adopt or embrace any definition of anti-Semitism, and it doesn't include any penalties for anti-Semitic activities done by UN employees, only offering basic recommendations such as bias training and leaving it up to member states to deal with it.

Representatives from the American Jewish Committee and Bnei Brith International, who were slated to attend the conference, told i24NEWS that it would not be worth going, and that’s the plan, there’s nothing to talk about – a plan that has been in three years in the works.

A spokesman for Guterres told i24NEWS that the UN secretary-general condemns anti-Semitism “in all of its manifestations,” and that the draft plan was just that, a draft.

“It is my understanding, there's a draft circulating, and a draft is exactly that. Consultations are ongoing, and the work is ongoing. So a draft is a draft. But I think if you look at and re-examine everything [Guterres] has said on anti-Semitism, I think his position against anti-Semitism in all its forms, in all its manifestations, [he] is extremely clear,” the spokesman said.