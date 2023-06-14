UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi blames 'the usual package of causes' – conflict, persecution, discrimination, violence, and climate change

A record 110 million people around the world are forcibly displaced, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said Wednesday, with conflicts in Ukraine and Sudan spurring masses to flee their homes.

The increase of some 19 million people to 108.4 million by the end of 2022 was the biggest annual jump on record, the UNHCR said in its report. But that number has risen further by 1.6 million, mostly due to Sudan’s two-month-old conflict, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, told journalists.

"It's quite an indictment on the state of our world to have to report that," he said, adding: "Solutions to these movements are increasingly difficult to even imagine, to even put on the table.”

“We are in a very polarized world, where international tensions play out all the way into humanitarian issues."

During the two decades before Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011, the global level was roughly stable at about 40 million refugees and internally displaced people, the Forced Displacement report showed. But those figures have risen each year, and have now more than doubled.

More than one in every 74 people is now displaced, according to the report.

Grandi blamed "the usual package of causes" which he said were conflict, persecution, discrimination, violence, and climate change. Of the total refugees and those needing international protection, about half of them came from just three countries: Syria, Ukraine, and Afghanistan.

Grandi raised concerns about tougher rules on admitting refugees and push-backs. But he also praised other countries for their efforts, such as Kenya, which he said was looking for new solutions for the half million refugees it hosts, many of whom have fled poverty and drought in the Horn of Africa.