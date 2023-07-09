Biden: Israel and Saudi Arabia are a 'long way' from normalization

We're making progress in the region. And it depends upon the conduct and what is asked of us for them to recognize Israel,' Biden said in an interview with CNN

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Israel and Saudi Arabia are a 'long way' from a normalization agreement that would include defense agreement and a civilian nuclear program from the United States.

In an interview with CNN, the American leader said that US officials have been negotiations with their Saudi counterparts to find a normalization agreement between Riyadh and Jerusalem.

"We're a long way from there. We got a lot to talk about," Biden told CNN's Fareed Zakaria.

"So, we're making progress in the region. And it depends upon the conduct and what is asked of us for them to recognize Israel," Biden said in the interview.

The American President pointed out Saudi Arabia's decision, ahead his visit to the country last summer, to open its airspace to all air carriers, allowing for more overflights to and from Israel.

"Quite frankly, I don't think they have much of a problem with Israel. And whether or not we would provide a means by which they could have civilian nuclear power and be a guarantor of their security, that's – I think that's a little way off."

Israel's energy minister voiced opposition last month to the idea of a Saudi Arabian civilian nuclear program as part of a possible U.S.-mediated agreement between the countries.