Erdogan, Biden discusses Sweden's NATO bid in phone call

During their call, the American and Turkish leaders also discussed the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and Ukraine's aim to join NATO

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday in which they discussed Sweden's NATO bid, the Erdogan's communications directorate said on Sunday.

Erdogan told his American counterpart that Stockholm has taken steps in the right direction for Ankara to ratify its bid, referring to a new anti-terrorism law, but that these steps were not useful as Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) supporters continued to hold demonstrations in Sweden.

"The leaders agreed to meet face-to-face in Vilnius and discuss bilateral relations and regional issues in detail," the presidency also said.

During their call, Biden and Erdogan also discussed the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, and Ukraine's aim to join NATO, according to the Turkish readout.

Sweden failed to convince Turkey to lift its block on Stockholm's path to NATO membership in a foreign minister-level meeting last Thursday, as Ankara requested more action in the fight against the PKK and terrorism.

"AFP PHOTO /HANDOUT/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE" Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shaking hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the four-way talks on Sweden's and Finland's NATO application ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he would convene a meeting between Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius on Monday.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year, abandoning the policies of military non-alignment that lasted through the decades of the Cold War in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

All bids to join NATO must be approved by all members. Finland's was green-lighted in April, but Turkey and Hungary have yet to clear Sweden's bid.