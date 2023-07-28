UN urges moratorium after Singapore, Kuwait executions

Singapore hanged a citizen for drug trafficking; Kuwait put to death 5 people, including a man convicted of involvement in a 2015 suicide bombing that killed 26

The United Nations on Friday condemned the recent execution carried out by Singapore and Kuwait, calling for the nations to impose a moratorium on carrying out the death penalty.

Earlier on Friday, Singapore hanged a 45-year-old citizen for drug trafficking, the city-state’s first execution of a woman in nearly 20 years.

There have been 15 executions in Singapore since March 2022, after a pause during the Covid pandemic. The most recent was carried out despite appeals from human rights groups, arguing capital punishment has had no proven deterrent effect on crime. However, Singapore insists that the practice made it one of Asia’s safest countries.

The day prior, Kuwait put to death five people, including a man convicted of involvement in a 2015 suicide bombing by the Islamic State jihadist group that killed 26 people, the Public prosecution said. The multiple executions in the Gulf emirate – relatively rare compared to neighboring Saudi Arabia – were the first since seven people were put to death in November last year, ending a five-year moratorium.

"We deplore the multiple executions carried out this week in Kuwait and Singapore and oppose the death penalty under all circumstances," UN Human Rights Office spokesman Seif Magango said in a statement. "We urge Kuwait and Singapore to immediately establish a moratorium on executions and join the more than 170 states that have so far abolished or introduced a moratorium on the death penalty."