The quantities of plastic discharged into the oceans are far less than scientists had previously estimated, but the debris is more durable, according to a new estimate published Monday by a team of researchers.

Scientists based in the Netherlands and Germany carried out computer modeling based on a wealth of data from observations both on the coasts and at the surface and depths of the oceans, to obtain an estimate of the problem.

Publishing in Nature Geoscience, they concluded that far less plastic ends up in the seas than previously estimated, but that there is more floating debris.

The authors calculate that between 470 and 540 thousand tonnes end up in the oceans every year - a figure that may seem considerable, but is much lower than the 4 to 12 million tonnes previously estimated.

That said, the total amount of floating plastic debris - around 3.2 million tonnes - is far greater than previously estimated. "The majority of the plastic mass is made up of large objects" which float more easily, explain the authors of this study.

Handout (CAROLINE POWER PHOTOGRAPHY/AFP/File) Eight million tonnes of plastics enter the oceans every year, much of which has accumulated in five giant garbage patches around the planet, according to a new study

The good news is that large surface objects are easier to pick up than micro-plastics. Bad news: plastics also stay in the ocean much longer than previously thought.

"This means that it will take longer before the effects of measures to combat plastic waste are visible," points out Mikael Kaandorp of Utrecht University, the study's lead author.

"It will be even more difficult to return to the situation as it was before. And if we don't act now, the effects will be felt much longer," he warns. In the face of ubiquitous plastic pollution on the planet, the principle of a legally binding treaty to combat this scourge was agreed in February 2022 in Nairobi, at the headquarters of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Several rounds of negotiations are now needed to make this promise a reality.