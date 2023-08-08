The new Tel Aviv to Colombo route will link the two countries in a journey of just 6 hours and 15 minutes

The first ever direct flights linking Israel and Sri Lanka will become a reality this fall.

Operated by Israeli airline Arkia, the new Tel Aviv to Colombo route will link the two countries in a journey of just 6 hours and 15 minutes, beginning in October.

Lakruwan WANNIARACHCHI (AFP/File) A Sri Lankan man takes a selfie on the beach in the Colombo

At the moment, Israelis wishing to travel to Sri Lanka have to make a connection stop, usually in Dubai or Istanbul.

The inaugural flight on for the new route is scheduled for October 31, with flights expected to be operated using the company's Airbus A321neo aircraft. Outbound flights will be offered on Tuesdays and return flights on Wednesdays.

The news of the new air-route comes at a time when Israeli airlines have received permission this year to fly over Saudi Arabia, reducing flight times to several Asian destinations particularly popular with Israelis.

"After significant efforts from both Israeli and Sri Lankan parties, it's happening," Arkia International CEO Oz Berlowitz said.

"A special thanks to the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) and the Israeli security authorities for their extraordinary efforts in opening up this destination, in full collaboration with the authorities in Sri Lanka who reciprocated the effort. We are considering adding more flights in the future."

How much will the new route cost to fly? In November, a round-trip air fare package that includes 4 nights in a 5-star hotel in Sri Lanka will cost $729.