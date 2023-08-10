Australian PM Albanese to visit Biden at White House in October

The United States in recent years has looked to bolster its relationship with Australia, as part of a strategy to counter China in the Asia-Pacific region

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in late October, announcing the trip Thursday as the longtime allies continue to buildup their military cooperation.

The United States in recent years has looked to bolster its relationship with Australia, as part of a strategy to counter China in the Asia-Pacific region.

"My visit is an important opportunity to discuss our ambitious climate and clean energy transition, and shared goal of a strong, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Albanese said in a statement.

The American President was scheduled to visit Australia in May this year but has his trip cancelled after domestic political negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling went into overdrive.

Conversations regarding the significant AUKUS security agreement, which also involves the United Kingdom, are anticipated to hold a prominent role during Albanese's trip scheduled from October 23 to October 26.

SAUL LOEB / AFP U.S. President Joe Biden (L) walks with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R).

A statement from the White House highlighted that the visit will underscore the profound and lasting partnership between the United States and Australia, emphasizing both nations' shared dedication to fostering an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Recent Pentagon announcements have outlined intentions to continue the testing of hypersonic missiles and other precision weaponry in Australia.

Furthermore, Washington has committed to aiding the establishment of a domestic missile production sector in Australia, while also expanding military rotations at critical northern bases within the country.