China claims to have uncovered a Chinese CIA spy

The case allegedly involved a Chinese national named Zeng who provided "essential secret information" in exchange for money

China said on Friday that it had recently uncovered an "espionage case" involving the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and a Chinese national named Zeng, who provided "essential secret information" in exchange for money.

"After careful investigation, the state security authority has obtained evidence of Zeng's espionage activities and, in accordance with the law, has taken coercive measures against him to ward off harm in a timely manner," Beijing's Ministry of State Security said in a statement published online.

No details of the penalty imposed on Zeng have been made public.

The statement said that Zeng, 52, had been sent to Italy for his studies, where he befriended a CIA agent stationed at the U.S. embassy in Rome.

The agent convinced Zeng to provide "sensitive information on the Chinese military" in exchange for "enormous compensation" and help in moving Zeng and his family to the United States, according to the release.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool Chinese staffers adjust US and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations between US and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China.

Zeng reportedly signed a contract with the American agency and received training before returning to China to carry out espionage activities. The case quickly became the focus of much attention in China, topping the most viewed and commented on Chinese social media site Weibo on Friday morning.

Beijing's revision of its anti-spying law has spooked many U.S. companies with operations in China, at a time when relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate.

Jason Lee/Pool/AFP ILLUSTRATIVE - Flags of the US and China are placed ahead of a meeting at the Ministry of Agriculture in Beijing, China.

Under the changes, "relying on espionage organizations and their agents" as well as the unauthorized obtaining of "documents, data, materials and items related to national security and interests" can constitute the crime of espionage.

The changes "have raised legitimate concerns about the conduct of certain routine business activities, which are now at risk of being considered espionage," wrote Craig Allen, president of the Sino-American Chamber of Commerce, in a recent blog.