Amid China's expressed discontent over a visit by Taiwan's vice president to the United States, the U.S. government has urged for restraint, categorizing the visit as routine.

Taiwan's Vice President, William Lai, who is a leading contender in the upcoming presidential election, made a stopover in New York during his trip to Paraguay, a nation that remains one of the few recognizing Taipei.

The State Department spokesperson, Vedant Patel, emphasized the unremarkable nature of the transit, stating, "There is no reason to overtorque this transit into anything escalatory."

Patel noted that this is the 11th instance of a Taiwanese vice president's transit through the U.S. in the past two decades, underscoring that this aligns with the long-standing One China policy.

While China has criticized Lai's visit and labeled him a "troublemaker," the US maintains that its stance is consistent with the existing policy framework.

China's claims over Taiwan and its readiness to use force to assert authority have escalated tensions, particularly after high-profile interactions between US officials and Taiwanese representatives.

During his visit, Lai refrained from significant meetings, yet he asserted his commitment to safeguarding democracy and resisting annexation.

Mike McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued a statement welcoming Lai to the U.S. and urging international support for Taiwan.