In a significant move on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un jointly called for enhanced cooperation, particularly within the realm of defense.

This marked yet another instance of the growing rapport between these two historical adversaries of the United States, a trend that has been underscored since the initiation of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

In a message of congratulations to Kim on Liberation Day, which commemorates the end of Japanese colonial rule in 1945 across North and South Korea, Putin expressed his conviction for the continued enhancement of bilateral cooperation across all sectors.

He emphasized that such collaboration would serve the best interests of their respective peoples while contributing to the stability and security of both the Korean peninsula and the broader Northeast Asian region. These sentiments were conveyed through an official statement by the Kremlin.

Kim Jong Un, on the other hand, placed emphasis on advancing strategic and tactical cooperation between the two nations, especially in the arena of security and defense. This perspective was relayed by Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam, whose message was delivered during a security forum near Moscow and subsequently quoted by Russian news agencies.

Russia's strategic pivot toward Pyongyang has become more pronounced in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. The shift was highlighted by a recent visit to North Korea by the Russian Defense Minister at the end of July, during which the nation was hailed as a vital partner. This warming relationship has raised suspicions in the United States that Moscow could be pursuing arms arrangements with its North Korean ally.

These pledges for deeper collaboration come amidst imminent talks among the leaders of South Korea, the United States, and Japan, scheduled to convene in Washington. The primary objective of this summit is to reinforce security cooperation as they collectively address the growing threats posed by North Korea.

Pyongyang characterizes the conflict in Ukraine as a "proxy war" orchestrated by the U.S., aimed at undermining Russia. It has consistently condemned Western military support to Kyiv, echoing Moscow's rhetoric.

Conversely, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia has consistently employed its veto power to prevent the imposition of fresh sanctions against North Korea due to its nuclear program and repeated missile launches.

In response to the blossoming collaboration between Russia and North Korea, the United States warned that any security cooperation or arms agreement between the two would unequivocally contravene several UN Security Council resolutions.