Saudi Arabia executes U.S. national convicted of killing Egyptian father

Saudi Arabia has executed a U.S. national, Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef, convicted of brutally killing his Egyptian father.

The execution took place in the Riyadh region, as reported by the official Saudi Press Agency.

HRW said use of the death penalty was on the rise across the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia and Iran consistently having some of the world's highest execution rates

Naseef was found guilty of beating, strangling, mutilating his father, and attempting to murder another individual. The specific method of execution was not disclosed, but Saudi Arabia has historically employed beheading for capital punishment.

Saudi Arabia's frequent use of the death penalty has drawn criticism from human rights organizations, potentially undermining its efforts to improve its image through the "Vision 2030" reform agenda.

Over 1,000 death sentences have been executed since King Salman took power in 2015.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman attending the annual Shura Council meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

While Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has claimed a reduction in executions, the numbers remain high. Last year saw 147 executions, more than double the 2021 figure of 69.

In 2022, 81 people were executed in a single day for "terrorism" offenses, sparking international condemnation.

The United States has not provided an immediate response to Naseef's execution. The U.S. State Department noted that a consular official visited Naseef in July.