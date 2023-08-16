U.S. sanctions Lebanese NGO accused of links with Hezbollah

The GWB organization is said to provide cover for Hezbollah activities along the 'Blue Line' separating Lebanon and Israel

The United States has imposed sanctions on a Lebanese environmental organization, Green Without Borders (GWB), accusing it of providing cover for the terrorist group Hezbollah.

The sanctions were imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which also named GWB's leader, Zuhair Subhi Nahla, for his alleged role in supporting and concealing Hezbollah's activities in southern Lebanon.

Green Without Borders, established in 2013, presents itself as a non-profit organization focused on protecting Lebanese green spaces and planting trees. But the US Treasury Department believes that GWB is actually providing cover for Hezbollah's activities along the "Blue Line", which separates Lebanon from Israel.

According to the Treasury Department, GWB outposts are manned by Hezbollah operatives and serve as cover for the terrorist group's ammunition warehouses and tunnels.

(AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) Hezbollah supporters wave Iranian and Hezbollah flags in front of Israeli troops, on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

In addition, workers at these outposts are accused of hindering the activities of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), by preventing peacekeepers from accessing areas they should normally be able to reach. GWB has also been accused of using its sites to train Hezbollah members in weapons handling and to support their activities along the Blue Line.

David Cohen/Flash90 IDF tank near the "blue line," drawn by the UN to mark Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000, as Lebanese army soldiers watch them from the Lebanese village of Adaisseh, on June 2, 2020

Brian E. Nelson, Treasury Department Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, denounced Hezbollah's "cynical efforts to cloak its destabilizing terrorist activities in false environmentalism". In 2017, Israel had revealed that Hezbollah was using GWB as a cover for its activities, in violation of the ceasefire.

GWB leader Zuhair Subhi Nahla denied these allegations in a statement to the Associated Press in January, claiming that the organization was "not an armed arm for anyone" and worked for "everyone" without being "politicized."