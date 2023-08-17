Russia arrests American citizen on espionage charges

According to the Interfax agency, Russian-born American Gene Spector has pleaded guilty to espionage charges

An American citizen has been taken into custody by a Russian court in an espionage case about which few details are known, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

According to the Interfax agency, Russian-born American Gene Spector is accused of espionage and has pleaded guilty.

Spector has entered into a cooperation agreement with investigators. He faces up to 20 years' imprisonment. State agency Ria Novosti reports that the case has been classified as secret and its details are not known.

In September 2022, Gene Spector had already been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for "corruption" in a case involving a former assistant to former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkadi Dvorkovitch, who was also convicted by the courts. An initial conviction in 2021 in this corruption case was overturned on appeal and sent back to court for re-examination in July 2022.

NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his extended detention at The Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia.

According to TASS, Gene Spector was born and raised in Russia before moving to the United States, where he obtained US citizenship. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Russian Medpolimerprom group of companies.

In recent years, several American citizens have been arrested and sentenced to long prison terms in Russia, with Washington accusing Moscow of trying to exchange them for Russians held in the USA.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia.

In December 2022, American basketball player Brittney Griner, convicted in Russia on cannabis trafficking charges, was freed in exchange for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the USA.

American journalist Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal was arrested in March while reporting from Yekaterinburg in the Urals. He is accused of espionage, charges he and his outlet deny.