The Ethiopian government has announced that it will conduct a joint investigation with Saudi Arabia, following the publication of a Human Rights Watch report accusing Saudi border guards of killing "hundreds" of Ethiopian migrants between March 2022 and June 2023.

"The Ethiopian government will promptly investigate the incident in collaboration with the Saudi authorities," announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement published on X (formerly Twitter), calling for "the utmost restraint and (to) not make unnecessary statements until the investigation is complete."

Allegations of abuse on the dangerous route from Africa to Saudi Arabia have been called "unfounded" by a Saudi official.

A woman from Ethiopia shared that Saudi guards shot at migrants they had released. "They fired on us like rain. When I remember, I cry," she said.

The US called for a clear investigation, while the UN found the report concerning but hard to confirm.

AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene FILE - An Ethiopian migrant (center) holds his clothes after being deported from Saudi Arabia, at the airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Human Rights Watch has documented abuse against Ethiopian migrants for years and believes recent killings might be widespread and severe. Last year, around 430 migrants were reportedly killed by Saudi forces.

Repatriation of Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia began in 2022.