English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Algeria refuses French request to use airspace to intervene in Niger

i24NEWS

2 min read
People wave the French and Algerian flags on July 05, 2014, in Nice, southeastern France.
Valery HACHE / AFPPeople wave the French and Algerian flags on July 05, 2014, in Nice, southeastern France.

According to an unnamed Algerian government source, Algiers fears repercussions such as an influx of migrants onto its territory

Instability in Niger is exacerbating the rift between France and Algeria, as Algiers has refused a request from Paris to fly over its airspace as part of a possible military operation against Niamey.

Algerian national radio reported on Monday that "France is preparing to carry out its threats against the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) in Niger, by carrying out a military intervention in the event that President Mohamed Bazoum is not released."

Video poster

"The military intervention is said to be imminent, with all the military apparatus in place," said the national radio station. "Algeria, which has always rejected the use of force, has given a negative response to the French request to fly over its national territory to attack Niger. Algiers' response is firm and unequivocal," added the same source.

Faced with Algeria's refusal, France asked Morocco to authorize its military aircraft to fly over its territory.

AFP
AFPHundreds of people supporting the coup d'état in Niger gather in Niamey on August 3, 2023.

According to an unnamed Algerian government source, Algiers fears repercussions, such as an influx of migrants onto its territory. 

Contacted by i24NEWS, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs did not return a comment on the matter.

This article received 0 comments