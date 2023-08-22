Top U.S. official: No Israel-Saudi normalization announcement expected soon

"We still have a long way to go given all the elements of these discussions," says U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke at a press briefing on Tuesday about the possibility of a deal with Saudi Arabia that would include normalization with Israel, and said that "no announcement on the progress of negotiations is expected soon."

"I won't go into the details of negotiations with the Saudis and their desire for a civilian nuclear weapon, we'll leave that to diplomatic channels," said Sullivan.

"We still have a long way to go given all the elements of these discussions. So we don't expect any announcements soon on this," he continued.

"It's something we continue to work on in consultation with the Saudis and the Israelis. As far as civil nuclear power is concerned, this is of course a subject on which we will need the position of the Atomic Energy Committee", he added.

Next month’s G20 summit in New Delhi could be used for a sidelines meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), according to sources quoted by Axios.

Biden’s administration has been pushing for a major deal with Saudi Arabia, which could include U.S. security guarantees for Riyadh, as well as approval for a civilian nuclear program, and a historic normalization agreement with Israel.

For the time being, Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel and has not adhered to the 2020 Abraham Accords, brokered by the U.S., which enabled the Israeli state to normalize relations with two of the kingdom's neighbors, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Maya Alleruzzo, Bandar Al-Jaloud/Pool/Saudi Royal Palace/AFP Montage from November 23, 2020 showing former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, November 19, 2020; and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, November 22. 2020.

Riyadh has repeatedly stated that it stands by the Arab League's decades-old position of not establishing official ties with Israel until the conflict with the Palestinians is resolved.

However, in July 2022, Riyadh announced the opening of its airspace to "all carriers", including Israeli airlines. At the time, the kingdom denied that this measure was a sign of a normalization process.