BRICS welcomes 6 new members including Iran, Saudi Arabia

Iran, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt will join China, Russia, South Africa, India and Brazil on January 1, 2024

Six new members will join BRICS, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday on the last day of the bloc’s summit in Johannesburg.

Iran, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt will join China, Russia, South Africa, India and Brazil at the beginning of next year, according to the president.

"We have decided to invite the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to become full members of BRICS. The membership will take effect from the first of January 2024," Ramaphosa told the summit.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister hailed BRICS entry as a "great moment" for the country.

Nearly two dozen countries have formally applied to join the BRICS. Some 50 heads of state and government have joined BRICS leaders in Johannesburg.

Among other countries that seeked the bloc's membership, media named Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco. However, Moroccan reports said last week that Rabat was not among the nations looking to join the group and wouldn't attend the three-day summit in South Africa.

Earlier in June, Iran also applied to become a member of the regional Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) with China, Russia, and Central Asian countries. Tehran has intensified its diplomatic efforts in recent months, seeking to reduce its international isolation and strengthen economy.