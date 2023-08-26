Canadian minister to make first visit to China in over four years

Canadian Environment Minister Steve Guilbeault is set to travel to Beijing for talks focused on climate change and biodiversity

Canadian Environment Minister Steve Guilbeault is set to travel to Beijing for talks focused on climate change and biodiversity, marking the first visit by a Canadian minister to China in four years.

The discussions will occur over three days, commencing on Monday, as part of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development's (CCICED) annual assembly.

Johannes EISELE (AFP/File) China is working to clear up a badly polluted environment and has thrown its weight behind efforts to combat climate change. Beijing is happy to talk to US states that disagree with President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord

Guilbeault emphasized the transboundary nature of climate and environmental concerns, stating, "Climate change and environmental issues know no borders."

Despite strained bilateral relations stemming from Canada's 2018 arrest of a Chinese telecoms executive at the U.S.'s request, the minister sees the visit as an opportunity to expand collaboration on climate and biodiversity matters while working to mend diplomatic ties with China, a significant trade partner.

While some within the Conservative opposition criticized the visit as "treason," Guilbeault defended the move. He highlighted his rapport with Chinese counterpart Huang Runqiu, enabling constructive conversations on challenging topics.

Although both nations set aside their differences to co-organize the COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal last year, tensions have lingered, particularly due to the 2018 arrest of Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou.

This incident led to reciprocal arrests of Canadians in China.