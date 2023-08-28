The 76-year-old singer was taken to the orthopedic department of Monaco's Princess Grace Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries

Pop icon Elton John spent the night in hospital after suffering from a fall in his villa in Nice, France.

The 76-year-old singer was taken to the orthopedic department of Monaco's Princess Grace Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

A spokesman confirmed to BBC News that "Elton went to the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following tests, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back home and in good health."

The artist spent the summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons after completing his lengthy Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July.

A month earlier, he had headlined his career on the Pyramid stage at the Glastonbury festival.

In 2021, Elton John became the first solo artist to appear in the Top 10 UK singles chart in six different decades, and in January 2023, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour became the most lucrative in music history.