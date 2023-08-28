'This has cut off the channel of negotiations with Libya and made our efforts to promote normalization with other countries much more difficult'

The Biden administration issued a strong protest to Israel after the disclosure of the meeting between Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush, according to information obtained from senior U.S. and Israeli officials quoted by Walla.

Washington, which has been working for two years to promote Libya's accession to the Abraham Accords, believes that publication of the meeting seriously undermines its efforts, and that it could also dissuade other countries from drawing closer to Israel.

"It has cut off the channel of negotiations with Libya and made our efforts to promote normalization with other countries much more difficult," said one U.S. official.

According to well-placed American sources, the Biden administration had been informed of the preparations for the secret meeting between Cohen and Mangoush, and had encouraged the meeting.

Cohen's entourage indicated that both parties had agreed to make the meeting public in the following days. A source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs even stated that the announcement was scheduled for publication on Monday.

Israeli Foreign Ministry Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Libya's Foreign Minister Najala Mangoush

Senior U.S. officials note, however, that after Cohen's announcement on Sunday evening, the Libyans were horrified, claiming that they had not intended the meeting to be made public.

Following Libya's reaction, where it was forced to fire its foreign minister to calm public protests, Israel justified its announcement by saying it followed a media leak.

The U.S. government also told Israel that its attitude was undermining Washington's attempts to resolve the political crisis in Libya, and that it was damaging U.S. security interests in the African country.